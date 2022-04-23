Post Covid, future of work likely to be hybrid: Experts 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Consensus is emerging from across the world that the future of work after Covid will be flexible and hybrid, opined panelists on Friday. Taking part in a panel discussion on “Transitioning workspace forward” organised as part of 8th FM Summit 2022 by Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC), panelists said that 100 per cent WFH style will not work.

It has to be a hybrid model. Having experienced that WFH and working remotely saves time, energy, effort in travel, cost, motivate employees to come back to office may be a huge challenge but surely and steadily we will come back to the old style of work after July this year, they said.

“Workplaces are not only offices but they are social interactive places, where employees meet their colleagues, collaborate, learn and work together for shared goals,” said Vinay Agarwal, Global Head-Business HR, Tech Mahindra and one of the panelists.

Mamatha Madireddy, MD & centre director of HSBC Global Service, said WFH was something new to the banking industry. “Suddenly 100 per cent of our employees started working from home. Now the return to offices will happen in a phased manner,” she said.

Industry leaders felt that IT employees are slowly returning back to work. From 1 per cent sometime last year now 20 per cent are back to work. They opined that by July, more than 50 per cent of the IT workforce is likely to be back in offices.