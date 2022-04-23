STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Post Covid, future of work likely to be hybrid: Experts 

Consensus is emerging from across the world that the future of work after Covid will be flexible and hybrid, opin-ed panelists on Friday.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Office social distancing, Work from home

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Consensus is emerging from across the world that the future of work after Covid will be flexible and hybrid, opined panelists on Friday. Taking part in a panel discussion on “Transitioning workspace forward” organised as part of 8th FM Summit 2022 by Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC), panelists said that 100 per cent WFH style will not work. 

It has to be a hybrid model. Having experienced that WFH and working remotely saves time, energy, effort in travel, cost, motivate employees to come back to office may be a huge challenge but surely and steadily we will come back to the old style of work after July this year, they said.

“Workplaces are not only offices but they are social interactive places, where employees meet their colleagues, collaborate, learn and work together for shared goals,” said Vinay Agarwal, Global Head-Business HR, Tech Mahindra and one of the panelists.

Mamatha Madireddy, MD & centre director of HSBC Global Service, said WFH was something new to the banking industry. “Suddenly 100 per cent of our employees started working from home. Now the return to offices will happen in a phased manner,” she said. 

Industry leaders felt that IT employees are slowly returning back to work. From 1 per cent sometime last year now 20 per cent are back to work. They opined that by July, more than 50 per cent of the IT workforce is likely to be back in offices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Post Covid Work life
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp