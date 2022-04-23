STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman accuses Sarpanch of assault, outraging modesty

Speaking to Express, Circle Inspector A Srinivas Reddy said that they received a complaint from the ACP office against Ghanapur Sarpanch Thatikonda Suresh Kumar.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Police are investigating a case of assault and outraging the modesty of a woman against brother of former Deputy CM and Ghanpur Sarpanch Thatikonda Suresh Kumar following a woman’s complaint.

The complainant G Vijay Lakshmi alleged that the Sarpanch, who is also brother of former CM Thatikonda Rajaiah, along with other Gram Panchayat workers has been refusing permission to construct a house in Ghanpur village. 

Speaking to Express, Circle Inspector A Srinivas Reddy said that they received a complaint from the ACP office against Ghanapur Sarpanch Thatikonda Suresh Kumar. “The woman has also alleged that the Sarpanch Suresh Kumar yanked her hand forcibly with an intention to hurt her. She lodged a complaint with ACP of Station Ghanapur and the office forwarded it for enquiry. We are investigating the same,” said Srinivas Reddy.A case has been filed under IPC sections 354 and 506. 

