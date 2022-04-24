STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon agent’s bail plea dismissed by TS HC

The Hyderabad police who started a probe on a complaint from Karshanram Patel, recovered products worth `12 lakh from Agarwal’s employees. 

Published: 24th April 2022

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Rohit Agarwal, an agent of Amazon, following a request from him to withdraw his application from the High Court. 

Agarwal is facing a case with the Hyderabad City police for allegedly diverting computer peripherals worth `1.35 crore from a consignment collected from a Hyderabad-based seller during its transit to an Amazon warehouse in Haryana.  

Agarwal collects various products from the sellers on behalf of Amazon, delivers them at the warehouses of Amazon across the country so that Amazon delivers them to its customers, after entering into a third-party agreement with the e-commerce giant, like all other agents. The Hyderabad police who started a probe on a complaint from Karshanram Patel recovered products worth Rs 12 lakh from Agarwal’s employees. 

