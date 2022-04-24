Amazon agent’s bail plea dismissed by TS HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Rohit Agarwal, an agent of Amazon, following a request from him to withdraw his application from the High Court.

Agarwal is facing a case with the Hyderabad City police for allegedly diverting computer peripherals worth `1.35 crore from a consignment collected from a Hyderabad-based seller during its transit to an Amazon warehouse in Haryana.

Agarwal collects various products from the sellers on behalf of Amazon, delivers them at the warehouses of Amazon across the country so that Amazon delivers them to its customers, after entering into a third-party agreement with the e-commerce giant, like all other agents. The Hyderabad police who started a probe on a complaint from Karshanram Patel recovered products worth Rs 12 lakh from Agarwal’s employees.