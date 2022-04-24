STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt urged to change alignment of green field highway

Farmers urged the government to change alignment of Nagpur-Amaravati green field highway to brown field and stop forcible land acquisition.

NH national highway, NHAI

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Farmers urged the government to change the alignment of the Nagpur-Amaravati green field highway to brown field and stop the forcible land acquisition. The farmers staged a dharna in front of Khammam Collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the officials on Saturday. Addressing the farmers, the Rythu Sangham State leader B Rambabu said farmers would lose their valuable lands due to the construction of the green field highway. Small and marginal farmers would be left with nothing once the land acquisition is completed, he added. 

Due to the present alignment, thousands of houses and land near Khammam town would vanish soon. 
He also said that the agricultural produce would reduce and it would impact the people of Khammam. He further said that the green field highway was being constructed for the benefit of corporates and not for the public as there were no service roads being constructed.

