MCA student injured in knife attack now stable 

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The MCA student, whose throat was slit by a jilted lover on Friday, is recovering in MGM hospital. One Md Azhar slit her throat after gaining entry into her house when she spurned his love overtures.

According to MGM Hospital, Warangal, Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar Rao, the victim’s condition is improving. She is now able to take liquid diet and is speaking normally.

“We kept her under 48-hour observation since she suffered an injury on her throat. We may discharge her on Monday,” he said.

Hanamkonda ACP M Jithender Reddy stated that the police had arrested Azhar and produced him before the sixth additional munsif magistrate A Sadasivudu who sent him to 14 days of remand in Parkal sub-jail. The ACP said if necessary, they will seek police custody of the accused person for further interrogation.

Earlier in the day, Kakatiya University ABVP students wing staged a dharna demanding stringent action against Azhar.