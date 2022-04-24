STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MCA student injured in knife attack now stable 

According to MGM Hospital, Warangal, Superintendent  Dr V Chandrashekhar Rao, the victim’s condition is improving.

Published: 24th April 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The MCA student, whose throat was slit by a jilted lover on Friday, is recovering in MGM hospital. One Md Azhar slit her throat after gaining entry into her house when she spurned his love overtures.

According to MGM Hospital, Warangal, Superintendent  Dr V Chandrashekhar Rao, the victim’s condition is improving. She is now able to take liquid diet and is speaking normally.

“We kept her under 48-hour observation since she suffered an injury on her throat. We may discharge her on Monday,” he said.

Hanamkonda ACP M Jithender Reddy stated that the police had arrested Azhar and produced him before the sixth additional munsif magistrate A Sadasivudu who sent him to 14 days of remand in Parkal sub-jail. The ACP said if necessary, they will seek police custody of the accused person for further interrogation.
Earlier in the day, Kakatiya University ABVP students wing staged a dharna  demanding stringent action against Azhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Throat Slit MCA student MGM Hospital
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp