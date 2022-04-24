Min Puvvada swims in troubled waters as his own partymen turn on him

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is in deep trouble with the Opposition and a section in the ruling TRS itself, accusing him that it was because of harassment of the police at his behest that BJP activist S Sai Ganesh died by suicide on April 14. The beleaguered minister is understood to be more disturbed with a few leaders in TRS, who are at loggerheads with him, trying to discredit him before the party leadership. They seem to have become active and are exploiting the issue to settle political scores with him.

As they turned the heat on Ajay Kumar, speculation is rife that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, may, in a move to limit the damgae to the image of the party, ask him to stepd own from the cabinet. They are working overt time to explain to the party leaderhisp how arrogant and dictatorial Puvvada had beomce in the district which was doing incaclucuable damage to the party.

Already the BJP and the Congress are bearing down on the Ajay Kumar, accusing him of forcing the police registger several cases against him to cut him down to size as he was becoming a threat to his authoirty in the town. The TRS leaders who are ranged against him are using High Court’s action of issuing notices to him on a PIL that sought CBI inquiry into the death of Sai Ganesh, as a political weapon to wreak vengeance. According to sources, the party leadership is very unhappy over the developments in Khammam district in the wake of the BJP and Congress going for the TRS’ jugular.

Congress Leaders Demand Puvvada’s Removal from Cabinet

HYDERABAD: The Congress leaders and activists held a demonstration against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday and burnt his effigy. Some party leaders and workers were detained when they tried to stage a dharna demanding the Minister’s removal from the cabinet. The Congress workers led by Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy demanded that the Minister be arrested for his alleged involvement in death a BJP worker in Khammam. They further alleged opposition leaders were being harassed by police at the behest of the Minister. Earlier during the day, AICC member Bakka Judson recently lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission against the Minister, alleging harassment of Opposition leaders in Khammam district.