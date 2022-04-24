STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PG seats scam: Revanth invokes Centre 

In an open letter to the Governor, Revanth questioned the silence of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao over the issue.

Published: 24th April 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure that culprits behind the medical seat blocking scam are brought to book. Emphasising on the grave nature of the scam, he said that since there was a direct involvement of Ministers, just seeking report from Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) would not be enough. He hoped that the Governor would take up the matter with the Centre to initiate a CBI probe. 

In an open letter to the Governor, Revanth questioned the silence of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao over the issue. While the students have raised an alarm over the issue, he said, possible involvement of Ministers like Ch Malla Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and TRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy must be probed.

“It has been  widely reported that the scam to the tune of `100 crore was going on every year, unnoticed, through loopholes of NEET ranks. The deserving candidates from poor and middle-class families are being deprived, as the seats under convenor quota were being transformed into management quota, citing technical reasons and being sold to rich kids at Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Tamilisai Soundararajan Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp