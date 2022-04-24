PG seats scam: Revanth invokes Centre 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure that culprits behind the medical seat blocking scam are brought to book. Emphasising on the grave nature of the scam, he said that since there was a direct involvement of Ministers, just seeking report from Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) would not be enough. He hoped that the Governor would take up the matter with the Centre to initiate a CBI probe.

In an open letter to the Governor, Revanth questioned the silence of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao over the issue. While the students have raised an alarm over the issue, he said, possible involvement of Ministers like Ch Malla Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and TRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy must be probed.

“It has been widely reported that the scam to the tune of `100 crore was going on every year, unnoticed, through loopholes of NEET ranks. The deserving candidates from poor and middle-class families are being deprived, as the seats under convenor quota were being transformed into management quota, citing technical reasons and being sold to rich kids at Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore,” he alleged.