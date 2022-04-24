STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two migrant workers killed, seven injured in road accident in Telangana's Peddapalli district

Police said the driver of the SUV, in which the migrant workers from Nakatta village of Balaghat district in MP were travelling, rammed a stationary DCM van from the rear.

Published: 24th April 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:21 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Two migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a road accident on the outskirts of Peddakalvala village in Peddapalli district on Sunday morning.

Police said the driver of the SUV, in which the migrant workers from Nakatta village of Balaghat district in MP were travelling, rammed a stationary DCM van from the rear on the Rajiv Rahadari State Highway at around 7 am.

The workers met with the accident when they were on their way to Hyderabad.  Alerted by the locals, the officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies of Hulas Ram Sathpute, 43, and Chaitra Mukhi, 25, to Peddappalli District Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The injured persons identified as Hemendra, Sahari, Rahul, Stupuri, Dukram, Thikam, Nagendra Sahari and driver Karan  were, at first, taken to Peddappalli District Government Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar for better treatment. Peddapalli police have registered a case in this regard and have started the investigation.

