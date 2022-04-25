Congress takes on Telangana government over jobs ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi's planned visit to Osmania University on May 7 has reinvigorated Congress cadre and once again provided a chance for the party to revive its 'unemployment' plank. AICC (Telangana) in-charge Manickam Tagore on Sunday questioned the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the issue of 'unemployment'.

How many years Chandraesekar garu can do stop those unemployed youth from getting Jobs ? Treat Telangana Sons as you treat your son @TelanganaCMO . Will you ? https://t.co/pEgdOcdsgT — Manickam Tagore .Bமாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) April 24, 2022

"For how many years Chandraeshekar garu can stop those unemployed youth from getting jobs? Treat Telangana sons as you treat your son @TelanganaCMO. Will you?" he said in a tweet on Sunday. The Congress was pushed to the back foot after KCR's announcement on government jobs is now hoping to 'expose the farce' of the TRS government.

"The government is not prepared well to deal with the unemployment situation, even though it is trying to make believe people that it is creating jobs. What about private jobs, self-employment and entrepreneurship? Is there a proper mechanism in place to address these issues? When there are lakhs of applications pending with Finance Corporations, how can you expect to that self-employment is generated," said AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan.

Speaking to Express, he said that when Biswal committee identified 1.91 lakh job vacancies, KCR made announcement for less than half of it. Sravan, who had earlier urged the government to consider 'unemployment emergency' in the State, is hopeful that Rahul's visit will revive the party's unemployment plank. "We shall continue highlight unemployment as it was a major issue for bifurcation of the State, and continues to remain so even today," he added.

Meanwhile, senior leaders are making preparations for Rahul Gandhi's visit on May 7. All the internal differences in the party seem to have subsided for now, as each one of them now trying their best to prove their loyalty towards Gandhi family.

"I shall be visiting OU tomorrow to seek permission from V-C for Rahul's programme. No one can forget the sacrifices of students of OU and Kakatiya University," said Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, while speaking to media.

Earlier, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao urged everyone to ensure that Rahul Gandhi's visit is successful.

'Ensure success'

