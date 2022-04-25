Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to set up Animal Care Centre as complaints over stray dogs mount

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has started implementing plans to set up an Animal Care Centre that would house stray dogs that have become a problem in the town. District Collector RV Karnan said that land between the Housing Board Colony and Bommakal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town has been allotted for the purpose.

Such a centre has become a necessity in the wake of stray dogs proliferating in the town. The MCK is receiving representations from every division for catching of strays. Taking a serious view of the situation, the MCK has decided to expedite the establishment of the Animal Care Centre. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao also said that this is a long-pending demand, and in fact, it was discussed several time in council meetings.

Engineering and Veterinary wing of MCK have started clearing the one acre land allocated for the centre of shrubs. The plan is to catch the strays, shift them to the centre where they would be sterilised and administered anti rabies vaccine. Stating that the Animal Care Centre will be ready in another six months, Sunil Rao appealed to the people to cooperate with the civic body.

Facility to be ready in six months

