Rythu Garjana should focus on ryots, not KCR: MP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Deputy Floor Leader of TRS in Rajya Sabha KR Suresh Reddy on Sunday said that Rythu Garjana, a public meeting to be organised by Congress party in Warangal on May 6, should focus on problems faced by farmers across the country and also demand a comprehensive agricultural policy. “If the Congress party is not doing that and confine the meeting only to criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they are not going to gain anything politically,” Suresh Reddy said.

Speaking to Express Suresh Reddy said that several packages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) have been completed to stabilise the existing ayacut, bringing more land under cultivation. He said that the State government is spending Rs 50,000 crore per year on Rythu Bandhu scheme and is also providing insurance scheme for farmers in the State.

“The contribution of agriculture sector to the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 12 per cent while the national average contribution is only 4 per cent. If Congress party still wants to criticise CM Rao, it shows the hollowness of the party,” Suresh Reddy said.

“If Congress is opposing TRS and CM Rao, they should be able to provide alternative measures. But, simply chasing TRS will not earn them claps from the public. People will vote after considering the programmes and policies of the State government,” Suresh Reddy said.