Bizman loses Rs 80 lakh to crypto fraud in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A businessman from Srinagar Colony in the city, who had invested in crypto currency, was duped to the tune of Rs 80 lakh. The victim approached the cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad city police, who registered a case and are now investigating.

The victim had initially invested Rs 30,000 in cryptos through a website and received double returns.

Inspired by the same, he started putting in more and invested a total of Rs 80 lakh. When he tried to withdraw the returns, he lost access to his virtual account in the website. He tried contacting the organisers but in vain.

In three separate incidents reported in Cyberabad, three persons were duped of Rs 30 lakh, Rs 65 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively under the pretext of virtual investments.