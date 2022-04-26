STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana couple kills liquor, drug addict son

G. Balaiah Goud and his wife Lavanya killed 23-year-old Nikhil with the help of their two other sons.

Published: 26th April 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear the daily suffering at the hands of their liquor and drug addict son, a couple in Telangana strangled him to death.

The shocking incident occurred in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

G. Balaiah Goud and his wife Lavanya killed 23-year-old Nikhil with the help of their two other sons.

According to police, the incident took place in Dharmaram village of Konaraopet mandal, about 160 km from Hyderabad.

Goud and Lavanya were fed up with the problems being created by Nikhil, who had become addicted to liquor and drugs. He used to quarrel with them and resort to violence every day.

A police officer, Nikhil had worked for three years in Oman and Malaysia. After returning home two years ago, he had been working as a driver. As he became addicted to liquor and drugs, his parents approached the police with a request to do counselling. However, counselling by the police failed to bring any change in him.

On Monday, Nikhil came home drunk and started fighting with his father.

When Goud scolded him, Nikhil became furious and tried to attack him with a pestle. Goud ducked to save himself and then attacked his son with the same pestle, injuring him.

Fearing that he may attack them again, his parents and two brothers Vamshi and Ajay held him tightly. They put a rope around Nikhil's neck and strangled him to death.

On a complaint by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), police arrested the four accused.

Circle Inspector Srilatha said they registered a case and were conducting further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Couple kills drug addict son
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp