Approach NGT on leachate leakage, Telangana High Court tells petitioner

The petitioner said that efforts to galvanise the officials concerned remained fruitless. 

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed a petitioner complaining about the lack of efforts to contain the contamination of lakes of Cherial, Edulabad and the irrigation channels leading to River Musi due to the leachate leakage from Jawaharnagar dump yard to approach National Green Tribunal. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, was hearing a PIL filed by one Ponnaganti Lalith Kumar from Secunderabad contending that illegal outlets or leakages of leachate from the compound of Jawaharnagar dump yard into the drains and irrigation channels leading to various lakes leading to River Musi was impermissible under law.

The leachate leakage which is going on presently at the site is dangerous to the wellbeing and betterment of the environment in the area, the PIL said. The petitioner said that efforts to galvanise the officials concerned remained fruitless. After hearing the petitioner counsel’s contentions, the court made it clear that the issue is already pending before NGT, therefore he was at liberty to approach the Tribunal by filing a separate petition. 

