STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Demu train completes trial run in Telangana 

Somnath, a senior official of the SCR, and Rajeshwar, a railway traffic inspector, were involved in the trial run. 

Published: 27th April 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Demu train

A team of railway officials examined whether the track was solid. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A trial run of train from Manoharabad to Kodakandla in Gajwel constituency which is represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was successfully conducted on Tuesday.Earlier, officials had conducted a trial run with the demo train on two occasions, and this was the third trial run.

The demu train departing from Kachiguda reached Manoharabad and from there to Kodakandla. A team of railway officials examined whether the track was solid, how the railway stations along the route were, and whether there were any problems. Somnath, a senior official of the SCR, and Rajeshwar, a railway traffic inspector, were involved in the trial run. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Demu train Kachiguda Railway traffic
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp