Demu train completes trial run in Telangana 

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A trial run of train from Manoharabad to Kodakandla in Gajwel constituency which is represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was successfully conducted on Tuesday.Earlier, officials had conducted a trial run with the demo train on two occasions, and this was the third trial run.

The demu train departing from Kachiguda reached Manoharabad and from there to Kodakandla. A team of railway officials examined whether the track was solid, how the railway stations along the route were, and whether there were any problems. Somnath, a senior official of the SCR, and Rajeshwar, a railway traffic inspector, were involved in the trial run.