KCR orders Ministers to attack BJP: G Kishan Reddy

Kishan said the Ministers in KCR’s Cabinet received directions on a daily basis asking them to attack the BJP. 

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday hit back at the TRS for the campaign of calumny it was carrying against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the TRS leaders’ outbursts against the saffron party leadership only bared the streak of desperation in them.

He said the TRS’ fusillade against the BJP began only after Eatala Rajender won the by-election for the Huzurabad Assembly seat on the BJP ticket.Kishan said the Ministers in KCR’s Cabinet received directions on a daily basis asking them to attack the BJP. 

