Telangana: Kamareddy police get one day custody of the six accused in suicide case

Realtor Gangam Santosh and his Mother Gangam Padma who were Ramayampet in Medak district travelled to Kamareddy and set themselves on fire.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: The Kamareddy Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Tuesday granted one-day police custody of the six persons listed as accused in the case of death by suicide by a real estate businessman and his mother in a hotel room on April 16.

The police have been given permission to interrogate the accused from 10 am on April 28 till 10 am on Apirl 29. Realtor Gangam Santosh and his Mother Gangam Padma who were Ramayampet in Medak district travelled to Kamareddy and set themselves on fire.

Before taking the extreme step, they named seven persons who they said drove them to end their lives. They included Ramayampet Municipal Chairman Palle Jitendar Goud, Ramayampet Agricultural Market Committee chairman Saraf Yadagri, and  T Nagarjuna Goud, who worked as an Inspector of Police in the past in the same town.

Police arrested six persons on April 19 and produced them in the court which sent them to 14 days’ judicial remand. Police sought four days of custody but the court gave only one day. The court said the accused should be presented on April 29.

