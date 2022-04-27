TSDPS forecasts intense heat wave across Telangana state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which is already reeling under intense heat, may experience severe heatwave conditions in the next two days.According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), temperatures may cross the 450 C mark in districts like Peddapalli and Mancherial on Thursday. The maximum temperatures may cross 44 0C at many places.

On Tuesday, many parts of the state witnessed temperatures above the 440 C mark. Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Asifabad and Nirmal districts reported temperatures above 44 0C, while Hyderabad was relatively cooler with the mercury remaining below 400C. During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 44.9 0C was recorded at Yelkapalle (Asifabad) and the lowest of 20.20C at Vikarabad (Vikarabad). As per the forecast, light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are expected at isolated places over the next three days.