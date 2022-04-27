Will the BJP walk the talk on dynastic politics?

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an end to dynastic politics was meant to change the status quo. However, at a time when sycophancy and hero-worship has become the order of the day, the BJP’s state unit has found itself caught itself in a quagmire, where it has to choose whether to heed the PM’s call, or maintain the status quo.Many new entrants have boosted the spirits of BJP in Telangana in recent times, seeing the BJP as the alternative to the TRS and to quench their thirst for power.

BJP leader DK Aruna has been trying to field her daughter from Makthal Assembly segment in Narayanpet, as per sources. Interestingly, Makthal MLA Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy is her brother.Former Mahabubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy’s close aide M Jalandhar Reddy, who gained a considerable number of votes in 2018, is now being projected as BJP candidate for Makthal. As per sources, Jithender Reddy is lobbying to project his son as the candidate from Shadnagar Assembly segment in the coming elections.

Likewise, the son of former Andole MLA Babu Mohan has been able to impress the BJP leadership. He is presently being projected as a potential candidate for the constituency from BJP.Also on the list are former BJP national president late Bangaru Laxman’s daughter Bangaru Shruti, who is hoping to test her luck once again, despite losing to Poth-uganti Ramulu of the TRS.

The BJP leadership has been upbeat over former Ala-mpur MLA Challa Venkatram Reddy, grandson of form-er President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, joining its ranks. As per sources, it is only a matter of time Reddy leaves the Congress for the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Senior BJP leaders maintain that the decision to field candidates is taken only after the approval of the central leadership. However, at the grassroots level, the party’s cadres haven’t been happy seeing non-locals and weak leaders being offered tickets.Now, when BJP is portraying itself as an alternative to the TRS and raising the slogan ‘end dynasty politics and family rule’, only time will tell if it would be successful in walking the talk.

