BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay poses 21 questions on TRS poll promises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a day the TRS celebrated its 21st foundation day in Hyderabad on Wednesday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay posed 21 questions to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him to explain to the people why he failed to fulfil the promises he made in 2014 and 2018 election manifestos.

In an open to the TRS supremo just before the commencement of the plenary, Sanjay invited him to debate the manifestos.Reminding that TRS promised to provide employment to one person from every family but “ended up giving five jobs to members of the CM’s family, Sanjay asked: “How many unemployed youth were given honorarium of Rs 3,016, as promised in the 2018 manifesto?”

He said that though the Biswal Committee identified 1,91,000 vacant positions in government departments, the CM had announced filling only 81,000 positions. “It’s nothing short of cheating the youth,” Sanjay wrote.Pointing to the promise of pattas to podu lands and implementation of 10 per cent reservation to tribals, Sanjay wondered why the State government failed give three acres to SCs and STs, and implement Dalit Bandhu scheme. across the State.

He challenged the CM to a debate on diversion of SC and ST Sub-Plan funds, funds allocated and spent through BC Corporation, and the Rs 3,000 crore fee reimbursement and BC scholarships arrears.Wondering whether 1 lakh acres in each constituency were irrigated in the last eight years as promised in 2014 manifesto, Sanjay claimed that around 30,000 farmers died by suicide in Telangana since 2014.He asked the State government when it would waive crop loans for the 31 lakh farmers waiting for it.