STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay poses 21 questions on TRS poll promises

He said that though the Biswal Committee identified 1,91,000 vacant positions in government departments, the CM had announced filling only 81,000 positions.

Published: 28th April 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a day the TRS celebrated its 21st foundation day in Hyderabad on Wednesday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay posed 21 questions to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him to explain to the people why he failed to fulfil the promises he made in 2014 and 2018 election manifestos.

In an open to the TRS supremo just before the commencement of the plenary, Sanjay invited him to debate the manifestos.Reminding that TRS promised to provide employment to one person from every family but “ended up giving five jobs to members of the CM’s family, Sanjay asked: “How many unemployed youth were given honorarium of Rs 3,016, as promised in the 2018 manifesto?” 

He said that though the Biswal Committee identified 1,91,000 vacant positions in government departments, the CM had announced filling only 81,000 positions. “It’s nothing short of cheating the youth,” Sanjay wrote.Pointing to the promise of pattas to podu lands and implementation of 10 per cent reservation to tribals, Sanjay wondered why the State government failed give three acres to SCs and STs, and implement Dalit Bandhu scheme. across the State.

He challenged the CM to a debate on diversion of SC and ST Sub-Plan funds, funds allocated and spent through BC Corporation, and the Rs 3,000 crore fee reimbursement and BC scholarships arrears.Wondering whether 1 lakh acres in each constituency were irrigated in the last eight years as promised in 2014 manifesto, Sanjay claimed that around 30,000 farmers died by suicide in Telangana since 2014.He asked the State government when it would waive crop loans for the 31 lakh farmers waiting for it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp