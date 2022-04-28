No need for Tents or fronts: new KCR slogan

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Underscoring the need to set an “alternative political agenda” for the country, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday hinted that his party would play a key role in creating the same.

In his inaugural address at the TRS’ 21st foundation day celebrations in Hyderabad, Rao’s new slogan underlined that there was “no need for Tents and Fronts”. This is a clear departure from KCR’s previous efforts to set up a Federal Front on a national platform steering clear of both BJP and Congress. He seems to have changed his stance now though he continues to attack the BJP.

“It’s not a Third Front or Fourth Front. It’s an alternative agenda which is not intended to yank someone out of power or to make someone the Prime Minister. The agenda is to empower people. It would give the country an alternative economic, industrial and integrated agriculture policy. The alternative political force did not mean bringing two or three Chief Ministers on one platform or uniting some political parties,” he emphasised.

Rao recalled that some Communist leaders, who were in Hyderabad for a conference, had said, “We all should unite to bring down BJP”. “I told them its a chetta (rubbish) agenda and I am not with you. Our attempts should be aimed not at bringing down a party from the gaddi (throne) but to ensure that people ascend the gaddi. The actual need is to set an alternative political and development agenda for the country,” he emphasised.

Rao also said it was good if some efforts to correct the ills of the country started from Hyderabad. “The idea is not to change the government, but to change the living standards of the people,” he said.The idea was to change the policies of the country, Rao said. “If our policies are good, why are we lagging behind China? If we implement the best policies, then the country will surpass USA and become the No 1 economic force in the world.”

While stating that he would play a key role in creating the alternative political agenda in the country, Rao said that he would convene a meeting in the next 15 days with national and international economists, including those from Harvard University and another meeting would be convened with retired All India Service Officers (AIS). Though 12 out of 13 resolutions adopted by the TRS denounced the BJP-led Centre, Rao said that his proposed agenda was not for or against any particular party.

Change of terminology or strategy

Not long ago, to be precise on March 21 2022, KCR said that he was visualising a front that will change India for better. However, on Wednesday (April 27, 2022), he announced his intention to create an “alternative political agenda” for the country