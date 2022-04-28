Telangana state BJP: We will solve all problems of TSRTC staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that if voted to power, his party would solve the problems of TSRTC workers, which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to do.Sanjay boarded a TSRTC bus on the 14th day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Narayanpet district on Wednesday and spoke to the passengers about the impact of hike in bus fares. He also asked the driver and conductor about the problems they were facing.

When Sanjay saw some farmers weeding their fields using bulls, he took the reins of the beasts and started weeding. The farmers said that they were unable to get compensation for crop losses which they face every year. Sanjay also met a group of women NREGS workers on their way to work. He asked them if they were receiving their wages on time, if they had all opened zero-balance accounts, and if Ujjwala gas connections were given to them. He also interacted with local youth who took selfies with him and expressed their employment concerns.