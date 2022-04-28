STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We will win more than 90 seats in 2023 elections, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the consultancy that was engaged by the party predicted 90 seats for the pink party in 2023 Assembly elections.

Published: 28th April 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks at the 21st formation day celebrations of TRS in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the consultancy that was engaged by the party predicted 90 seats for the pink party in 2023 Assembly elections. “We will get a bumper majority in the next Assembly elections also,” Rao said. 

Stating that the TRS was a rich party, the Chief Minister directed the party working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader K Keshava Rao to conduct training classes for party leaders. Rao also said that the party would soon send TRS leaders from district level to state level to foreign countries for a study tour.

