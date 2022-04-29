Abusive TRS MLC apologises to cop in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after an audio clip went viral, in which he is heard abusing Tandur Circle Inspector Rajender Reddy in filthy language, TRS MLC and former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy tendered an apology to the police on Thursday.

The controversial MLC’s apology comes on a day when his political rival and Tandur MLA P Rohith Reddy called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao. Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Mahender Reddy claimed that the voice in the audio clip was not his and alleged that his rivals were tarnishing his image.

Both Mahender Reddy and Rohith Reddy wanted to complain against each other to the TRS leadership. However, only Rohith Reddy met Rama Rao in Hyderabad. Soon after, Mahender Reddy issued a statement apologising to the police official for his rude behaviour.

Blaming his rant against the CI to a slip of the tongue, Mahender Reddy said: “All police personnel are like members of my family. I have highest regard for police personnel.”

MLC booked in another case

Meanwhile, another police case was registered against the MLC on Wednesday under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), along with Sections 506 and 504. The case was registered based on a complaint from SI Aravind from Yalal police station of Tandur mandal in Viakrabad. In his complaint, the SI said that the MLC used abusive language against him when he met him on April 26. Interestingly, Sharan Kumar, a local resident, met SP Koti Reddy and filed a written complaint against CI Rajender Reddy, alleging that the latter had abused his father when he approached him to file a cheating case. In his complaint, Sharan Kumar said that the CI used abusive language against his father Basava Raju when he met him on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against a chit fund organiser.