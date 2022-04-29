STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhongir MP Komatireddy to skip TPCC Chief Revanth’s review meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Bhongir MP and Congress’ ‘Star Campaigner’ Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday said that he wo-uld not be attending TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s review meeting in Nalgonda as part of AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visit for Warangal on May 6. 

Emphasising that the party in Nalgonda was much stronger compared to other districts, Venkat Reddy asked Revanth to focus on northwest districts like Adilabad and Nizamabad. 

Venkat Reddy, along with former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, had objected to Revan-th’s visit resulting in a delay of two days. “I will not be attending the programme as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be visiting my constituency. Nalgonda remains strong and there is no need for review here. It will be better to focus on areas where the party is weak,” he told the media on Thursday.

