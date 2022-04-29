STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No faith in cops, say kin of deceased BJP worker in Telangana

His grandmother Savitramma said on Thursday that she has no faith in local police. She alleged that the local police harassed her grandson instead of taking action against TRS. 

Published: 29th April 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Investigation in the case of BJP worker Sai Ganesh’s suicide case seems to reflect police lethargy, allege his kin, saying that officers are not taking the case seriously. Sai Ganesh’s family  has once again demanded a CBI inquiry. His grandmother Savitramma said on Thursday that she has no faith in local police. She alleged that the local police harassed her grandson instead of taking action against TRS. 

She alleged that Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was involved in Sai Ganesh’s death. She demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao  remove Puvvada Ajay Kumar from the Cabinet and take action against police officials who were involved. That is how the CM can prove his sincerity, she said. She added that police are taking into cognizance Sai Ganesh’s dying statement, and had not even registered her complaint against the Minister, TRS leaders and some policemen.

Khammam Assistant Commissioner of Police B Anjaneyulu said, “A case of suicide has been registered and the investigations are going on.”  Meanwhile, BJP leaders alleged that police is trying to protect the Minister and some policemen who were involved in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp