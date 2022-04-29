No faith in cops, say kin of deceased BJP worker in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Investigation in the case of BJP worker Sai Ganesh’s suicide case seems to reflect police lethargy, allege his kin, saying that officers are not taking the case seriously. Sai Ganesh’s family has once again demanded a CBI inquiry. His grandmother Savitramma said on Thursday that she has no faith in local police. She alleged that the local police harassed her grandson instead of taking action against TRS.

She alleged that Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was involved in Sai Ganesh’s death. She demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remove Puvvada Ajay Kumar from the Cabinet and take action against police officials who were involved. That is how the CM can prove his sincerity, she said. She added that police are taking into cognizance Sai Ganesh’s dying statement, and had not even registered her complaint against the Minister, TRS leaders and some policemen.

Khammam Assistant Commissioner of Police B Anjaneyulu said, “A case of suicide has been registered and the investigations are going on.” Meanwhile, BJP leaders alleged that police is trying to protect the Minister and some policemen who were involved in the case.