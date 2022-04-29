Rain cools Hyderabad, districts feel the heat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR : Bringing a huge respite from scorching summer heat, a sudden spell of rain cooled down humid weather conditions across the State on Thursday. The day was usually hot till evening when moderate rain lashed many parts of Hyderabad.

It brought a much-needed relief for intense summer heat. Till 6 pm on Thursday, Marredpally recorded the highest rainfall of 22 mm, it was followed by Qutbullahpur with 20.5 mm, Musheerabad (17.5 mm) and Serilingampally (12 mm). Districts such as Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Siddipet, Sanagareddy and Asifabad also witnessed moderate rain on Thursday.

The rain also interrupted traffic flow across the city roads. Traffic jams were reported in Mehdipatnam, Nagarjuna Circle, Punjagutta, Paradise, Khairatabad and other areas. During the day, however, temperatures were high. Districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Nirmal have witnessed temperatures hovering around 450 C. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was above 400C. As per the forecast, light to moderate rain is likely to continue over the next three days.

Rainstorm wrecks havoc

Meanwhile, a rainstorm wreaked havoc in agriculture fields of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday. Uprooted trees fell on roads and vehicles at many places affecting vehicular movement for hours.

Rain and strong winds damaged paddy procurement centres at Mahatmanagar. At several paddy procurement centres across the district paddy was soaked.

At Ayodhya village of Raikal mandal and Baswapur in Thangallapalli, hailstorm damaged standing crop. Mango and maize crop were also damaged due to strong winds in Jagtial district. In Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district a tree fell on four motorcycles.

In Medak district, sudden rains damaged paddy, causing losses to farmers.

40 houses gutted in tribal hamlet blaze

Mulugu: About 40 huts were gutted in a major fire incident at the Shenikunta tribal hamlet of Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district on Thursday night. No casualties were reported. Though the officials are yet to find out the source of the fire, the heavy winds helped spread the flames, causing loss of property. Learning about the incident, Mangapet police rushed to the spot and took steps to douse the flames.

Speaking to Express, SI Mangapet SK Tarek Baba said they are yet to ascertain how the fire started. Properties belonging to the tribal residents were also damaged in the fire. Mulugu District Fire Officer (DFO) SK Kareem told Express that three fire tenders from Manuguru, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu rushed to the spot to control the fire.

3 killed in separate rain-related incidents

A wall collapsed in Rajanna-Sircilla district due to rain, resulting in death of a migrant labourer from Bihar. A 40-year-old man died after being struck by lightning and a 17-year-old boy died after a live electricity wire fell on him in Medak district on Thursday