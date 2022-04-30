Case against builders for taking up work at Khusro Manzil site   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nampally police registered three cases against the builder who has taken up construction works at the site of historic structure Khusro Manzil, after its demolition recently.

The builder was slapped with petty cases, for causing sound pollution while executing the works at night.

Police initiated action after the residents of Hill View Colony, located beside the demolished site lodged a complaint. Police also informed the residents that the owner of the property Syed Manood Ali had obtained permission from the MAUD Department and GHMC for taking up works at the site.

The once majestic Khusro Manzil, which was classified as a heritage structure, was flattened recently. The structure built in the 1920s is said to have been the residence of the chief commanding officer of the Nizam’s forces.