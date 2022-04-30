STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medak ryots worry about lack of purchase centres

Paddy procurement centres have not been opened in most parts of Medak district making it difficult for the farmers to sell their produce. 

Published: 30th April 2022

Paddy. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MEDAK:  Paddy procurement centres have not been opened in most parts of Medak district making it difficult for the farmers to sell their produce. On Thursday, heavy winds lashed Medak and Siddipet districts, affecting the paddy fields in several places causing more concern among the farmers. The paddy was dried on roads in Toopran and other places. 

Farmers have been drying paddy on roads for the past few days as purchasing centres treat well-dried paddy as A grade, fetching them better support price. Yadaiqh, a farmer from Venkataratnapuram village of Toopran mandal complained that there are no purchase centres in the mandal. When asked about it, an IKP official said a centre would start from Monday.

Officials had announced to set up 53 purchase centres under IKP in the district, but only 22 have been started. Out of the 68 purchase centres planned under the primary co-operative societies, only 16 centres have been opened. Farmers said as there are no warehouses in the mandal to store the grains, they have to stand guard all night to protect their crop.

