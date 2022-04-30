STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Parapet wall collapses, leaves 4 dead in Yadadri

At around 6.50 pm, the parapet wall of the first floor collapsed and the debris landed on the ground below, trapping the people standing in front of the shops on the ground floor.

Published: 30th April 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Onlookers gawk at the debris of the parapet wall that collapsed and claimed four lives in Yadadri on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

Onlookers gawk at the debris of the parapet wall that collapsed and claimed four lives in Yadadri on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The parapet wall of a building housing commercial establishments in Yadagirigutta town collapsed on Friday evening, leaving four people, including the building owner, dead, and another person injured.

Building owner Gundlapally Dasharadha, 75, Sunchu Srinivas, 40, who used to run a garment store in the building, Thangallapalli Srinadh, 45, a goldsmith and Sunki Upendar, 40, a private employee, died on the spot in the collapse, while Gajavelli Giri received injuries. The building is said to be just over a decade old.

At around 6.50 pm, the parapet wall of the first floor collapsed and the debris landed on the ground below, trapping the people standing in front of the shops on the ground floor. Locals rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Soon, police and government officials also reached the spot and cleared the debris to save the people trapped under the debris. But by then, four people had already died. 

ACP Yadadri K Narsimha Reddy told Express that a case of causing death due to negligence under Section 304A of IPC has been registered against the building owner Gundlapally Dasharadha and an investigation has begun. “We are verifying if the building had the requisite permissions from the authorities concerned and also the reason why the parapet wall collapsed. The investigation will proceed accordingly,” the ACP said. Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock at the loss of lives and injuries in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yadagirigutta commercial establishments Dead Injured
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp