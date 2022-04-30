Parapet wall collapses, leaves 4 dead in Yadadri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The parapet wall of a building housing commercial establishments in Yadagirigutta town collapsed on Friday evening, leaving four people, including the building owner, dead, and another person injured.

Building owner Gundlapally Dasharadha, 75, Sunchu Srinivas, 40, who used to run a garment store in the building, Thangallapalli Srinadh, 45, a goldsmith and Sunki Upendar, 40, a private employee, died on the spot in the collapse, while Gajavelli Giri received injuries. The building is said to be just over a decade old.

At around 6.50 pm, the parapet wall of the first floor collapsed and the debris landed on the ground below, trapping the people standing in front of the shops on the ground floor. Locals rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Soon, police and government officials also reached the spot and cleared the debris to save the people trapped under the debris. But by then, four people had already died.

ACP Yadadri K Narsimha Reddy told Express that a case of causing death due to negligence under Section 304A of IPC has been registered against the building owner Gundlapally Dasharadha and an investigation has begun. “We are verifying if the building had the requisite permissions from the authorities concerned and also the reason why the parapet wall collapsed. The investigation will proceed accordingly,” the ACP said. Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock at the loss of lives and injuries in the incident.