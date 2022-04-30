STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain swept our hopes away: Farmers

In view of moderate rain predicted by weather department, ryots now fear the worst.

Published: 30th April 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crop flattened due to untimely rain in Rajanna-Sircilla district. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA:  Days, after gales and hailstorm damaged their paddy, brought it to procurement centres, farmers lamented that the untimely rain has dampened their aspirations. Standing as well as harvested crop brought to procurement centres was damaged, leaving farmers in despair. 

The shock was such that Pendala Narsaiah collapsed on seeing his flattened paddy at Velgipur in Ellanthakunta mandal on Friday. He said that he had invested Rs 20,000 per acre for six acres. Rajaiah from Thangallapally of Rajanna-Sircilla district, who had harvested his crop and brought it to the procurement centre, said that due to delay in procurement, the heavy winds washed away even the paddy that he had covered with tarpaulin. 

Farmers waiting at procurement centres requested the government to help them avoid further loss by expediting procurement. They said that even after being brought to the procurement centres 10 days ago, their paddy was not procured. 

At Baswapur, Thangallapally about 1,000 quintals of paddy was washed away, the farmers lamented. They requested the government to ensure compensation for crop damage. Similarly, mango farmers lost their crop due to the gales that swept through many districts. As per reports, about 200 acres of paddy, 100 acres of maize and 400 quintals of paddy brought to centres were damaged.

Paddy Damage Hailstorm Gales procurement centres Rains Farmers
