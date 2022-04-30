Road infra in TS to be on par with US by end of Rs 24: Gadkari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that by the end of December 2024, road infrastructure in Telangana will be on par with that of the US, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that by then, national highway infrastructure worth Rs 3 lakh crore will be created in the State.

He was speaking at a ceremony marking the completion of four-laning works for two national highway projects on NH 161—from Ramsanpalle to Mangloor section and Mangloor to Telangana-Maharashtra border, at GMR Arena near the RGIA.

Gadkari also laid foundation stones for 10 more national highway project works and seven works under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). Addressing the gathering, he said that these projects, worth an estimated Rs 8,000 crore, were “just a trailer and that the real movie was yet to be released”.

“Water, power, transport, and communication are the four integral parts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of seeing India becoming a $5 trillion economy. Without these four, we cannot get investment in agriculture and industry. Without investments, there will be no progress, and without progress, we cannot eradicate poverty,” Gadkari said.

He termed Hyderabad as the country’s economic growth engine due to being a world-class city in terms of IT and felt that the country would make headway in its endeavour to achieve an Atma Nirbhar Bharat only if Hyderabad develops.