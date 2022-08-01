Home States Telangana

‘10 minutes at 10 am on every Sunday campaign in Hyderabad as Dengue cases rise

In a review meeting held on July 25, Health Minister T Harish Rao said the district Collectors to be vigilant about the campaign.

Published: 01st August 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The anti-dengue ‘10 minutes at 10 am on every Sunday campaign is underway in the State once again with rising cases across the State. Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday held one such programme near his residence along with MLAs and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) members.

The Minister removed stagnant water from plant pots to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. During the day, mosquito bites are the main cause of dengue and advised citizens to drain it. He also called upon to spare 10 minutes every Sunday and clean the garbage and water around their houses to prevent the spread of dengue.

In a review meeting held on July 25, Harish said the district Collectors to be vigilant about the campaign. Under his direction, a lot of officials across the State cleaned their surrounding areas including in Rajendra Nagar and Jawahar Nagar, and districts including Siddipet and Peddapalli among others.

Mayor launches campaign in Hyd

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Sunday launched the “10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday” programme in GHMC limits in a bid to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. GHMC officials along with residents cleared stagnant water inside the houses and surroundings as they could turn into mosquito breeding spots. The programme was held in different parts of the city on Sunday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti -Dengue Campaign GHMC mosquitoes Breeding
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp