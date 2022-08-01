‘10 minutes at 10 am on every Sunday campaign in Hyderabad as Dengue cases rise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The anti-dengue ‘10 minutes at 10 am on every Sunday campaign is underway in the State once again with rising cases across the State. Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday held one such programme near his residence along with MLAs and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) members.

The Minister removed stagnant water from plant pots to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. During the day, mosquito bites are the main cause of dengue and advised citizens to drain it. He also called upon to spare 10 minutes every Sunday and clean the garbage and water around their houses to prevent the spread of dengue.

In a review meeting held on July 25, Harish said the district Collectors to be vigilant about the campaign. Under his direction, a lot of officials across the State cleaned their surrounding areas including in Rajendra Nagar and Jawahar Nagar, and districts including Siddipet and Peddapalli among others.

Mayor launches campaign in Hyd

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Sunday launched the “10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday” programme in GHMC limits in a bid to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. GHMC officials along with residents cleared stagnant water inside the houses and surroundings as they could turn into mosquito breeding spots. The programme was held in different parts of the city on Sunday

