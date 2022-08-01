Home States Telangana

4 per cent in 15 days: Booster dose coverage low in Telangana

In total, the State has so far administered around two million precautionary doses, covering just eight per cent of the population.

Published: 01st August 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Renuka kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the Central government is providing the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost for a specific time period, just four per cent of the eligible beneficiaries in Telangana have taken their third precautionary dose in the last 15 days.

Around 50,000 to one lakh people are getting inoculated on a daily basis while the State needs to administer around four lakh doses per day to complete the entire vaccination process in the remaining 60 days.

“We are trying to achieve at least half of that target,” said Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health. As per the announcement made by the Central government, the adult population will receive free third dose for 75 days. The process of administering this third dose started on July 16. Till July 15, four per cent of beneficiaries took the third dose.

In total, the State has so far administered around two million precautionary doses, covering just eight per cent of the population. The State government has also launched a special drive to expedite the process of administering the booster doses in the next 10 days.

“Though the infections are increasing, people are not turning up at the vaccination camps as not many are getting hospitalised,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said and added that the government has enough doses to cover all the beneficiaries.

Spl vax camps on request

The Director of Public Health said that the government is ready to set up vaccination camps at residential areas, offices and private institutions. For such requests, the citizens can call 040-24651119 & 9030227324, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Vaccine Free Booter Dose Inocluated
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp