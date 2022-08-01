Bhatti: Centre, State silent  on ex gratia to farmers’ kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that two farmers have ended their life by suicide due to crop loss, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that all farmer suicides are in actuality State murders. He said that around 13 lakh acres of crop varieties including soybean, cotton, maize, and paddy crops were damaged due to recent Godavari river floods.

In a statement, Vikramarka said that the farmers are taking the extreme step as the State and Union governments have not made any assurance regarding extending help on crop loss suffered due to recent torrential rains and floods. He said that Mangarapu Laxman, a farmer, from Mudhole village of Nirmal district, took the extreme step as he had no way to clear his debts.

“As a responsible Opposition leader, I made a suggestion to the government on crop loss. However, the Chief Minister didn’t pay heed, which shows the anti-farmer policy that he has adopted,” Vikramarka said.

He also demanded the government implement a crop insurance scheme.

HYDERABAD: Stating that two farmers have ended their life by suicide due to crop loss, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that all farmer suicides are in actuality State murders. He said that around 13 lakh acres of crop varieties including soybean, cotton, maize, and paddy crops were damaged due to recent Godavari river floods. In a statement, Vikramarka said that the farmers are taking the extreme step as the State and Union governments have not made any assurance regarding extending help on crop loss suffered due to recent torrential rains and floods. He said that Mangarapu Laxman, a farmer, from Mudhole village of Nirmal district, took the extreme step as he had no way to clear his debts. “As a responsible Opposition leader, I made a suggestion to the government on crop loss. However, the Chief Minister didn’t pay heed, which shows the anti-farmer policy that he has adopted,” Vikramarka said. He also demanded the government implement a crop insurance scheme.