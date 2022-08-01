Bhoomi puja for ISKCON’s Cultural Centre performed at Sangareddy district

Home States Telangana

An exposition of the proposed Hare Krishna Cultural Centre was displayed at the venue, exhibiting the designs and facilities of the upcoming project.

Published: 01st August 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 04:48 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhoomi puja ceremony for the prestigious Hare Krishna Cultural Centre was performed by the Hare Krishna Movement, India at Kandi village on Sunday. Once completed, the upcoming centre would be the first and biggest Hare Krishna temple and cultural centre in Sangareddy district. The stated aim of the centre is to act as a cultural pavilion and promote the rich culture and heritage of the ancient Sanatana dharma “apart from housing the gorgeous deities of Radha Krishna”.

The bhoomi puja ceremony was performed in the presence of the president of ISKCON, Bengaluru and chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Madhu Pandit Dasa, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao and other dignitaries. An exposition of the proposed Hare Krishna Cultural Centre was displayed at the venue, exhibiting the designs and facilities of the upcoming project. A plaque was unveiled by Harish Rao, who was the chief guest.

During his speech, Madhu Pandit Dasa highlighted the quotation of Srila Prabhupada, founder and president of ISKCON: “If you help build a temple of Lord Sri Krishna in this world, Krishna will build a palace for you in the spiritual kingdom, Vaikunta”.In his message, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa spoke about the project details of Hare Krishna Cultural Centre and thanked the government of Telangana for making them partners in implementing some of the most prestigious service-oriented public welfare activities.

