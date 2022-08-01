Home States Telangana

No Telugu film shoots till all issues are solved: TFCC president Kotha Basi Reddy

The meeting will also discuss the better pay and working conditions of the film workers from all 24 crafts of cinema.

Published: 01st August 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to create a new roadmap to resolve several issues that cropped up post-pandemic, the Telugu film industry has decided to halt film shootings indefinitely from Monday. The decision was announced by the newly-elected president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) Kotha Basi Reddy on Sunday. The move comes after the Film Chamber, the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild, the Telugu Film Producers Council, and the all-member panel have agreed in unison to find an expeditious resolution of issues.

“The spiraling production costs, changing revenue models, high VPF (Virtual Print Fee) charges and OTT release window among others have been posing a threat to the ecosystem of Tollywood. Hence, the 24 crafts of the industry have decided to sit together and sort out these issues during a meeting. Until then, we have decided to stop film shootings. We are hoping for a favorable resolution soon. However, the theatres and multiplexes will remain operational and will continue to entertain the patrons with new releases,” said Basi Reddy.

The meeting will also discuss the better pay and working conditions of the film workers from all 24 crafts of cinema.“The pending demand for a revision in wages for film works will also be discussed in the meeting. We have already spoken to four to five unions and we are taking steps to find a solution to this long-pending problem of workers along with other issues,” said Dil Raju.

