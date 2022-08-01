Parents protest at Education Minister Sabitha’s house in Hyderabad, detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Sunday detained about 30 parents of IIIT-Basara students who were staging a protest in front of Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy’s residence at Srinagar Colony here. The parents complained that the demands of their children had not been fulfilled yet, despite the government promising to do so.

“A group of 30 members of the Parents Association went to the Minister’s residence to represent the issues of the students. However, when stopped by the police, we started a protest on the road itself,” said A Rajeshwari, president of IIIT-Basara Parents Committee.’The parents were shifted to Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Engineering second and third year students in IIIT Basara are on hunger strike since Saturday evening demanding the mess contractors be changed. The varsity Director issued a notice on Sunday in this regard.

Parents of these students organised a meeting on Sunday morning where they decided to meet the Minister.

“A lot of students have suffered food poisoning. We now plan to file a petition in the High Court seeking rectification of administration of IIIT-Basara,” Rajeshwari said.

HYDERABAD: Police on Sunday detained about 30 parents of IIIT-Basara students who were staging a protest in front of Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy’s residence at Srinagar Colony here. The parents complained that the demands of their children had not been fulfilled yet, despite the government promising to do so. “A group of 30 members of the Parents Association went to the Minister’s residence to represent the issues of the students. However, when stopped by the police, we started a protest on the road itself,” said A Rajeshwari, president of IIIT-Basara Parents Committee.’The parents were shifted to Jubilee Hills Police Station. Engineering second and third year students in IIIT Basara are on hunger strike since Saturday evening demanding the mess contractors be changed. The varsity Director issued a notice on Sunday in this regard. Parents of these students organised a meeting on Sunday morning where they decided to meet the Minister. “A lot of students have suffered food poisoning. We now plan to file a petition in the High Court seeking rectification of administration of IIIT-Basara,” Rajeshwari said.