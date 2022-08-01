Raviryal ready for a realty boom

Sunny Baski By

Situated in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district, Raviryal is not a place that many in the city of Hyderabad would know about. However, it’s slowly becoming a hub for infrastructure development and is witnessing a boom in the realty sector. Located about 15 km away from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad and only a couple of kilometres away from the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Raviryal is set to witness a boom in residential real estate with several mega projects in the pipeline

It’s also only 6 km away from Adibatla, 7 km from Tukkuguda and 8 km from Bongloor. Raviryal has several supermarkets, banks, schools, hotels and many other amenities, helping make it a residential hub. These will help the future needs of buyers after the builders complete the construction of residential complexes in the area.

At present, the cost of a 2BHK unit on a 1,000 sq.ft piece of land is around Rs 50 lakh. The open plots cost anywhere between Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,00 per sq.yd. With the news of real estate development, many residents are taking to online portals such as 99 acres, magicbricks and housing.com to cash in on the trend. A 200 sq.yd plot is being sold for Rs 24 lakh on such sites.

Future manufacturing hub

The State government is planning to develop Raviryal into a manufacturing hub. An electronics manufacturing cluster is also being proposed there. Authorities have already begun business promotion activities, identifying potential investors and reaching out to them.

CREDAI Telangana Chairman Ch Ramchandra Reddy told Express that there is a lot of scope for the real estate sector in Raviryal and the neighbouring Adibatla. “A lot of layouts were developed in Tukkuguda, which is near Raviryal. Builders are coming with a lot of projects having 2BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK units. Even gated communities are coming up in this locality,” he said.

Over the next 10 years, the aim of the government is to help the electronic manufacturing sector register Rs 2.5 lakh crore in revenue as well as create 16 lakh new jobs in the State. The State government is also establishing a greenfield mega-dairy plant at Raviryal with an outlay of Rs 246.25 crore. The plant will have a capacity of producing five lakh litres per day and can be expanded to eight lakh litres.

Home to employees

The proximity to E-City is also seen as a magnet to attract investment. With the inauguration of a Radiant Appliances & Electronics plant, which employs over 1,000 persons, the vicinity areas of Raviryal, Adibatla, and Tukkuguda have witnessed an upsurge in demand of residential flats.

Raviryal is home to Aga Khan Academy, an international school with a 100-acre campus. For entertainment purposes, Wonderla Hyderabad is also located in Raviryal. Moreover, the government is also building a Rangareddy collectorate in Kongara Kalan, which is close to Raviryal.

