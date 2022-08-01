Home States Telangana

Telangana to implement life insurance scheme exclusively for weavers; 80,000 expected beneficiaries 

Those weavers below 60 years are eligible for insurance coverage. In case of the death of the weaver, the successors will get Rs 5 lakh within ten days.

Published: 01st August 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to implement a new scheme "Nethanna Bima Pathakam", a life insurance scheme for weavers, from August 7, on National Handloom Day.

Announcing this here on Monday, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao claimed that Telangana was the first state in the country to implement an insurance scheme for weavers. The scheme is intended to help 80,000 weavers.

Those weavers below 60 years are eligible for insurance coverage. In case of the death of the weaver, the successors will get Rs 5 lakh within ten days. All the handloom and power loom weavers will be covered under the scheme.

The State government has tied up with LIC for the insurance scheme and there is no need for handloom and power loom weavers to pay the premium. The State government will pay the premium on behalf of weavers. The government has already allotted Rs 50 crore for the premium amount in the State Budget and released Rs 25 crore. The State government will constitute state and district-level committees for the implementation of the scheme.

The government has been implementing Chenta Mitra Scheme, Thrift scheme, loan waiver scheme and others for weavers.

The State government is already implementing Rythu Bima, an insurance scheme for farmers. In case of the death of the farmer, the successors will get a Rs 5 lakh insurance amount.
 

