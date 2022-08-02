Home States Telangana

Har Ghar Tiranga: NMDC joins campaign

The mining major paid homage to Maha Vir Chakra awardee Colonel B Santosh Babu who died in clashes with Chinese PLA in Galwan Valley in May 2020. 

Published: 02nd August 2022

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC), India’s largest producer of iron ore, has joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in line with the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. The mining major paid homage to Maha Vir Chakra awardee Colonel B Santosh Babu who died in clashes with Chinese PLA in Galwan Valley in May 2020. 

Under the aegis of Har Ghar Tiranga, the NMDC invited the soldier’s parents as guests to exchanging the national flag with Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC. Deb encouraged everyone to hoist the Tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15.

In her address, Colonel Santosh’s Manjula shared stories of her son’s valour. “I prepared my son for the supreme service to the nation. During his service, when I expressed concern for him and his family, Babu would always say Nation First”. On the same note, his father Bikkumalla Upender said, “My son was an extraordinary officer.” 

Sumit Deb said, “It is the honour for NMDC to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga with the family of the Amar Jawan. He sacrificed his life for our Tiranga, which is  hoisted everyday at Khanij Bhavan. NMDC’s effort to mine draws inspiration from saffron, our decades invested for the community is motivated by white, and our commitment towards nation building comes from the green.”

