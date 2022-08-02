Thanks to KTR, kin of martyr Captain Veera Raja Reddy to receive support

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 20 years after his martyrdom, Captain R Veera Raja Reddy in Rajouri (J&K), is all set to get some recognition for his sacrifice, all because the Express stood in the forefront, espousing the need to recognise his sacrifice in a befitting manner.

“I will personally attend to this matter & ensure Capt. Reddy’s sacrifice will be remembered & the family taken care of @KTRoffice please coordinate with local administration,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Monday.

On Raja Reddy’s death anniversary on Sunday, Vikas Manhas of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted: “Homage to CAPTAIN R VEERA RAJA REDDY 69 FIELD on his balidan diwas today. Captain Reddy hailing from Hyderabad has immortalised fighting terrorists at Rajouri in J&K in 2002. But his parents received a mere `5000 ex gratia compensation. #FreedomisnotFree & few pay #CostofWar”.

Vikas Manhas tweeted along with a report published in Express under the headline “What about us, asks martyred Captain R Veera Raja Reddy’s family” in June, 2020, when the State government announced `5 crore cash and house site for Colonel Santosh Babu’s family. Santosh Babu was killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley.

However, in the case of Raja Reddy, the martyr’s family received just Rs 5,000 cash on Republic Day from the then State government. Raja Reddy was killed in Rajouri (J&K) in 2002.

Capt Veera Raja’s kin want respect

The Central government provided some benefits as per rules. Apart from this, the family received no support from neither the Centre nor the State government. Reacting to KT Rama Rao’s tweet: Raja Reddy’s father Dr Konda Reddy said: “As of now the officials have approached me and collected the necessary information.

I hope that my son’s sacrifice is acknowledged and honoured accordingly with a relevant award from the Centre like Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and liberal ex-gratia from the State government.” Dr Konda Reddy told Express: “Many governments and CMs have changed since the death of my son. A few ministers have visited us but did nothing.

The State has been providing large sums of relief funds to many farmers and soldiers from other States but is failing to recognise its own soldiers.” “Only after numerous unanswered letters for 18 years, we got a 300 square yards plot in Medipally. This will have a negative impact on youth aspiring to serve the nation,” he added.

HYDERABAD: 20 years after his martyrdom, Captain R Veera Raja Reddy in Rajouri (J&K), is all set to get some recognition for his sacrifice, all because the Express stood in the forefront, espousing the need to recognise his sacrifice in a befitting manner. “I will personally attend to this matter & ensure Capt. Reddy’s sacrifice will be remembered & the family taken care of @KTRoffice please coordinate with local administration,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Monday. On Raja Reddy’s death anniversary on Sunday, Vikas Manhas of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted: “Homage to CAPTAIN R VEERA RAJA REDDY 69 FIELD on his balidan diwas today. Captain Reddy hailing from Hyderabad has immortalised fighting terrorists at Rajouri in J&K in 2002. But his parents received a mere `5000 ex gratia compensation. #FreedomisnotFree & few pay #CostofWar”. Vikas Manhas tweeted along with a report published in Express under the headline “What about us, asks martyred Captain R Veera Raja Reddy’s family” in June, 2020, when the State government announced `5 crore cash and house site for Colonel Santosh Babu’s family. Santosh Babu was killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley. However, in the case of Raja Reddy, the martyr’s family received just Rs 5,000 cash on Republic Day from the then State government. Raja Reddy was killed in Rajouri (J&K) in 2002. Capt Veera Raja’s kin want respect The Central government provided some benefits as per rules. Apart from this, the family received no support from neither the Centre nor the State government. Reacting to KT Rama Rao’s tweet: Raja Reddy’s father Dr Konda Reddy said: “As of now the officials have approached me and collected the necessary information. I hope that my son’s sacrifice is acknowledged and honoured accordingly with a relevant award from the Centre like Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and liberal ex-gratia from the State government.” Dr Konda Reddy told Express: “Many governments and CMs have changed since the death of my son. A few ministers have visited us but did nothing. The State has been providing large sums of relief funds to many farmers and soldiers from other States but is failing to recognise its own soldiers.” “Only after numerous unanswered letters for 18 years, we got a 300 square yards plot in Medipally. This will have a negative impact on youth aspiring to serve the nation,” he added.