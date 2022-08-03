30 students of Kesava Reddy School fall ill after dinner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of food poisoning, 30 students of Kesava Reddy Residential School in Vikarabad fell ill after eating the food served to them in their hostel on Monday evening. Moreover, the management took the students to the hospital without informing their parents.

Kesava Reddy’s is a private school located in Pudur mandal in Manneguda area with a strength of 1,100 students. The school charges almost `1 lakh per ann-um as fees from each student.“The students had rice for dinner on Monday and went to sleep. Late in the night, some of them complained of stomachache and began throwing up,” Ramakrishna, secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Mahbubnagar said. The students complained that the food being served to them for the last few days was of poor quality, he added

As per the rules, residential schools should have at least one doctor for every 200 students. However, there was only one Residential Medical Practitioner (RMP) available at this school.All the students were taken to a private hospital in Vikarabad town on Tuesday morning, news which volunteers of ABVP came to know a little later. Some volunteers even protested at the premises of the school.

Learning about the incident, parents of a few students took them home. The parents were angry with the management for collecting money for treatment given to them at the hospital.This is not the first time that a school in the State has reported food poisoning. For the last few days, food poisoning cases have been reported in a lot of educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities. Almost five to six such incidents had occurred in the last two months.

The most recent one happened in Adilabad when 30 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya were hospitalised after eating food at their mess in Bela mandal centre on Monday.Around 400 students of IIIT-Basara fell ill after eating lunch served in a mess on the campus in Nirmal district on July 15. The students alleged that after eating egg-fried rice, some of them fell unconscious while others had severe stomach pain. As many as 15 students were admitted in ICU as they were in critical condition.

In two different incidents, 74 students fell ill in the Tribal Welfare Gurukul School in Mahabubabad. Students alleged that they found earthworms and insects in the food. After eating, they developed stomach pain within an hour. Some got cured with first aid treatment while others needed special attention.

Last month, Siddipet reported a similar incident when 120 students developed stomachache after lunch.

