BJP will recover ‘thousands of crores’ seized from Nayeem: Bandi Sanjay

MP launches 3rd phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra from Yadadri with vow to topple KCR

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay makes a point during the public meeting at Vangapalli near Yadadri municipality on Tuesday

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay kicked off his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Yadagirigutta on Tuesday with a declaration that his party would, if it came to power in Telangana, recover the cash and jewellery “worth thousands of crores and a tipper-load of property documents” that he claimed were seized by the State government during searches of the properties owned by dreaded gangster Nayeem after his encounter in 2016.

Wondering about the whereabouts of Nayeem’s diary which was never made public, Sanjay said that after coming to power, the BJP will expose Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s wrong-doings with regard to Nayeem’s ill-gotten wealth.

Sanjay launched his padayatra after offering prayers to Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at in Yadagirigutta and proceeded to address a public meeting at Vangapalli village in Yadadri municipality, where he warned the State government that a mere announcement of implementing ‘Chenetha Bima’, the insurance scheme for the families of handloom weavers, would not suffice. “KCR must remember that he had, during his visit to his adopted village Vasalamarri, announced the implementation of the scheme for weavers last year, but failed to implement it,” Sanjay said.

He claimed since the time the Chief Minister announced the scheme, 2,000 to 3,000 handloom weavers have passed away in the State. “Their families sho-uld be included in the list of eligible for the insurance scheme to be finally implemented from August 7, that too after BJP had warned of a mass movement if the government failed to implement it,” he said.

Sanjay raked up the Nalgonda revolutionary sentiment in his speech, reminding the people about the movement against the Razakars and for separate statehood for Telangana. He also mentioned Srikanthachari, the first martyr of the last leg of Telangana movement who hailed from the region.
The BJP MP also blamed the CM for the substandard quality of work on the Yadagirigutta temple. “KCR also failed to fulfil his promise to develop Vasalamarri village,” he said.

Sanjay called upon the youth of the erstwhile Nalgonda district to spare one year of their lives just the way they did during the Telangana movement, and participate in his padayatra, so that “the corrupt and family rule of the Chief Minister could be done away with once for all and the aspirations of the people of Telangana realised”.

Back on the road
Bandi Sanjay launches the third phase of his padayatra after offering prayers to Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta

