Dedicated services for transgenders at MGM Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: From now on, transgenders would be able to avail separate services at the MGM Hospital in a dedicated consultation room especially set up for them. This decision was taken by the district administration for the convenience of transgenders.Warangal Collector Dr B Gopi officially inaugurated the consultation room at the MGM Hospital on Tuesday. Transgenders would be able to avail the facility every Tuesday.

The Collector said that four doctors would discharge duties at the centre. Transgenders will would be able to avail services of endocrinologists, dermatologists, STD specialists, psychologists along with HIV and hormone therapy, said Dr Gopi.

Specialitsts roped in

Endocrinologi-sts, dermatolog-ists, STD specialists and psychologists would be available for consultation at the hospital

