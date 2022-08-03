Home States Telangana

Dedicated services for transgenders at MGM Warangal

From now on, transgenders would be able to avail separate services at the MGM Hospital in a dedicated consultation room especially set up for them.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: From now on, transgenders would be able to avail separate services at the MGM Hospital in a dedicated consultation room especially set up for them. This decision was taken by the district administration for the convenience of transgenders.Warangal Collector Dr B Gopi officially inaugurated the consultation room at the MGM Hospital on Tuesday. Transgenders would be able to avail the facility every Tuesday.

The Collector said that four doctors would discharge duties at the centre. Transgenders will would be able to avail services of endocrinologists, dermatologists, STD specialists, psychologists along with HIV and hormone therapy, said Dr Gopi.

Specialitsts roped in
Endocrinologi-sts, dermatolog-ists, STD specialists and psychologists would be available for consultation at  the hospital

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgenders Warangal
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp