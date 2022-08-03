Home States Telangana

Robbers take over car of Nama Nageshwara Rao’s son, loot him

According to the complaint, two persons riding a bike forced him to stop his car at Tolichowki, then got inside and made him pay them Rs 75,000 over PhonePe.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:17 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP Nama Nageshwara Rao’s son Prithvi Raj was robbed by five unidentified assailants here on July 30, the police said on Tuesday.According to the complaint, two persons riding a bike forced him to stop his car at Tolichowki, then got inside and made him pay them Rs 75,000 over PhonePe.

Prithvi Raj said that after getting inside his car, one of them took over the steering wheel and one of them drove the car from Gachibowli to Mehdipatnam and then to Masab Tank and SR Nagar and back to Toli Chowki, while the other person sat next to him in the back seat. Later, three more persons joined them in the car and the one in the driver’s kept driving the vehicle through lanes and bylanes.Later, when the driver was passing through Tolichowki, Prithvi Raj opened the door and jumped out.Punjagutta police have arrested two persons involved.

