Special session to draw curtains on I-Day fete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special session of the State Legislature will be held on August 21 as part of the two-week long Independence Day celebrations. All the local bodies too will have special sessions on the same day.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to conduct the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham’ in a grand manner. At a review here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the State government would distribute 1.2 crore national flags across Telangana free of cost.

Rao called upon the people, especially the youth, to take part in the celebrations in a big way from August 8 to 22. He directed the officials and public representatives to see that national flag is hoisted on all houses on August 15. Inaugural function of the festival would be held on August 8 at HICC.

