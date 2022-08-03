Home States Telangana

Warangal: Man axes newly-wed wife, dies by suicide

Harish hacked his wife with an axe and she was found in a pool of blood while his body was found outside their rented home by neighbours early on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Barely 40 days after they got married, a 26-year-old man allegedly axed his wife to death and then consumed pesticide in Atmakur mandal headquarter in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The couple T Harish and 19-year-old Pushpaleela used to quarrel frequently and suspected that this may have driven Harish to take the extreme step, police said.

Harish hacked his wife with an axe and she was found in a pool of blood while his body was found outside their rented home by neighbours early on Tuesday. The neighbours informed the police who rushed to the spot.

Atmakur Circle Inspector T Ganesh said that the bodies were shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal for postmortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 302 IPC (murder) and 174 CrPC (suspicious death).

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

