After President nod, Bhaskar Reddy to take oath as Telangana HC judge Thursday

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved the nomination of Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy as judge of the Telangana High Court, following which the Law Ministry issued warrants.The name of Bhaskar Reddy had been proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium along with 11 others a long time ago, but his appointment was pending.

With the President approving his appointment, Bhaskar Reddy would be sworn in as judge of the High Court by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Thursday.Bhaskar Reddy was born on June 28, 1968 in Dubbaka in the erstwhile Medak district, in an agricultural family. He completed his B.Sc. And LL.B from Osmania University, and enrolled as an advocate on December 31, 1992. He worked as junior advocate in the office of Justice VVS Rao, the then senior advocate.

In 1999, Bhaskar Reddy was appointed standing counsel for NIRD and AP Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.2006-2009, as Additional Standing Counsel for the Union government in the AP High Court in 2010-2015 and also standing counsel for the GWMC and served as Government Pleader for Telangana from 2014 to 2021.

