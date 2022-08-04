Congress leaders queue up to slam Rajagopal, defend Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy claimed that he never supported Revanth Reddy’s elevation to the coveted TPCC president’s post, the TPCC released a video clip of Rajagopal in which he can be heard stating that he welcomed Revanth into the Congress. The Congress also suspended some mandal-level leaders in Munugode who were on the verge of switching loyalties to the BJP, along with Rajagopal.

Coming to Revanth’s rescue, Congress leaders Dansari Anasuya, Mallu Ravi, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Addanki Dayakar, Bellaiah Naik, Chinna Reddy, Rammohan Reddy, Sambani Chandrashekar and Gaddam Vinod vehemently refuted Rajagopal’s allegations. on Wednesday.Hitting out at Rajagopal, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said the former had been acting as a “brand ambassador” of the BJP for almost three years.

Slamming BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Dayakar said, “If Eatala Rajender feels that byelection is the key to development, then he should resign from his post again as many SCs have not received Dalit Bandhu assistance yet.” Bellaiah Naik said that the high command did not made Rajagopal TPCC chief as they did not have faith in him.

